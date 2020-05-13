Global  

Georgia election: Trump and Biden level in presidential poll, while Kelly Loeffler in close race for Senate seat

Independent Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Forty-seven per cent of respondents to the poll from a group that supports Republican Governor Kemp said they support Mr Biden, compared to 46 per cent who said they support Mr Trump, well within the margin of error
Biden Campaign Sees Larger Battleground Map 00:34

 The Presidential election is slated to be held on November 3rd, 2020. Reuters reports that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign thinks there could be as many as 16 states up for grabs on election day. Biden believes that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response opened new battlegrounds...

NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Doesn't Want To Be Considered For Biden's VP

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has informed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that she is not interested in being vetted to be the presumptive Democratic nominee’s running mate, a source with..

Majority Back Dr. Fauci’s Response to COVID-19, 27 Points More Than President Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the coronavirus is a whopping 27 percentage points higher with voters than their approval for President Trump’s dealing with the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher..

