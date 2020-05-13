Georgia election: Trump and Biden level in presidential poll, while Kelly Loeffler in close race for Senate seat
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Forty-seven per cent of respondents to the poll from a group that supports Republican Governor Kemp said they support Mr Biden, compared to 46 per cent who said they support Mr Trump, well within the margin of error
The Presidential election is slated to be held on November 3rd, 2020.
Reuters reports that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign thinks there could be as many as 16 states up for grabs on election day.
Biden believes that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response opened new battlegrounds...