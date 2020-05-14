Global  

Putin’s Huge Blunder On Coronavirus – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, is finally following the libertarian instead of the socialist path forward in the coronavirus-19 crisis, placing himself into the category of America’s libertarian President Donald Trump, instead of into the category of the countries that have been successfully dealing with the crisis, such...
Putin Says Russia Faces 'New And Grueling Phase' Of Pandemic [Video]

Putin Says Russia Faces 'New And Grueling Phase' Of Pandemic

Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Russia Climbs The Grim Coronavirus Death Chart [Video]

Russia Climbs The Grim Coronavirus Death Chart

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in Russia. According to Business Insider, Russia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day Sunday. In fact,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Putin warns global market rivarly rising amid coronavirus pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus...
Reuters India

Putin presides over slimmed down Victory Day as coronavirus cases rise

Russia marked 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak forced it to scale back celebrations...
Reuters

