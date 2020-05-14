Putin’s Huge Blunder On Coronavirus – OpEd

Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, is finally following the libertarian instead of the socialist path forward in the coronavirus-19 crisis, placing himself into the category of America’s libertarian President Donald Trump, instead of into the category of the countries that have been successfully dealing with the crisis, such...
Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the..