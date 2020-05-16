Global  

Famed Department Store JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

Newsy Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Famed Department Store JCPenney Files For BankruptcyWatch VideoThe 118-year-old department store JCPenney is the latest to file for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas based retailer has accrued nearly $4 billion in debt and will now transfer control to its lenders to restructure the company and reduce its financial obligations. 

The popular...
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Plano-Based JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

Plano-Based JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy 00:27

 JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, becoming the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

