Famed Department Store JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe 118-year-old department store JCPenney is the latest to file for bankruptcy protection amid the



The Texas based retailer has accrued nearly $4 billion in debt and will now transfer control to its lenders to restructure the company and reduce its financial obligations.



The popular... Watch VideoThe 118-year-old department store JCPenney is the latest to file for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Texas based retailer has accrued nearly $4 billion in debt and will now transfer control to its lenders to restructure the company and reduce its financial obligations.The popular 👓 View full article

