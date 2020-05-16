Famed Department Store JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy
Watch VideoThe 118-year-old department store JCPenney is the latest to file for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texas based retailer has accrued nearly $4 billion in debt and will now transfer control to its lenders to restructure the company and reduce its financial obligations.
