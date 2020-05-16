Fred Willard, 'Best in Show' and 'Modern Family' comedy star, has died
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Fred Willard, the comedic actor known for his roles in movies including "Best in Show" and "This is Spinal Tap" and TV sitcoms "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Modern Family," has died.
Actor, comedian and "Anchorman" star Fred Willard died in his sleep on Friday night. He was 86. According to Business Insider, Willard made his television debut more than fifty years ago in 1966. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Willard was a member of legendary improv theater The Second City. In...