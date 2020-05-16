Global  

Fred Willard, 'Best in Show' and 'Modern Family' comedy star, has died

CTV News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Fred Willard, the comedic actor known for his roles in movies including "Best in Show" and "This is Spinal Tap" and TV sitcoms "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Modern Family," has died.
News video: Beloved Actor, Comedian Fred Willard Dead At 86

Beloved Actor, Comedian Fred Willard Dead At 86 00:39

 Actor, comedian and "Anchorman" star Fred Willard died in his sleep on Friday night. He was 86. According to Business Insider, Willard made his television debut more than fifty years ago in 1966. A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Willard was a member of legendary improv theater The Second City. In...

Top 10 Cam & Mitchell Moments on Modern Family [Video]

Top 10 Cam & Mitchell Moments on Modern Family

These Cam and Mitchell moments on “Modern Family” defined one of TV’s most influential couples. For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, cutest, and most touching moments between..

'Modern Family' Cast Tribute [Video]

'Modern Family' Cast Tribute

'Modern Family' won the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series for 5 out of its 11 seasons since 2009. Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, the ABC series stars Ed O'Neill, Sofía..

'Modern Family' Star Fred Willard Passed Away

The comedy legend who starred in 'Anchorman' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond' has died at the age of 86 just a couple of weeks before his final project comes out.
Fred Willard, star of mockumentary 'Best in Show,' TV's 'Modern Family, dies at 86

Fred Willard, who was known for his endless comedic roles and mockumentaries, has died at 86, his daughter Hope confirmed.
