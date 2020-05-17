The Mouse Roars: Australia, China And A Coronavirus Independent Inquiry – OpEd
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Australia matters little when it comes to international muscle. It is the retainer and pretender of power, a middle-distance runner who runs out of puff on the final stride. The big boys and girls look, agog. Why did you even bother? In the recent international relations shouting match (for Australia, shouting; for China,...
Australia and China traded barbs on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Australia has just recorded its 100th COVID-19 fatality.
Australia’s relative success in constraining the spread of the virus has been overshadowed though.
Mostly by a rift with its largest trading partner China, which lies to...