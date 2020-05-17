Global  

The Mouse Roars: Australia, China And A Coronavirus Independent Inquiry – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Australia matters little when it comes to international muscle.  It is the retainer and pretender of power, a middle-distance runner who runs out of puff on the final stride.  The big boys and girls look, agog. Why did you even bother?  In the recent international relations shouting match (for Australia, shouting; for China,...
News video: Australia And China Spat Deepens

Australia And China Spat Deepens 00:43

 Australia and China traded barbs on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Australia has just recorded its 100th COVID-19 fatality. Australia’s relative success in constraining the spread of the virus has been overshadowed though. Mostly by a rift with its largest trading partner China, which lies to...

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare [Video]

China slaps Australia with barley tariffs as trade tensions flare

China imposes tariffs on barley, suspends beef imports from Australia after Canberra pushes for COVID-19 enquiry.

Australia's got beef with China over trade [Video]

Australia's got beef with China over trade

After Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, trade tensions have been rising between Canberra and Beijing. David Doyle reports.

Pandemic Inquiry Wars: Australia, The United States And The Coronavirus Investigation – OpEd

The Australian press and a chorus of the country’s politicians painted a misguided, blotched picture: the Scott Morrison government had achieved its goal of...
Eurasia Review

Australia and China spat over coronavirus inquiry deepens

Australia and China traded barbs on Tuesday in an increasingly acrimonious diplomatic spat over Australia's support for a global inquiry into the origins of the...
Reuters

