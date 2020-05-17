Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivered two virtual commencement speeches Saturday – one to the 2020 graduates of historically black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, the other to this year’s high school graduates.
The events were streamed live online because of the lockdowns caused by the global coronavirus...
Former first lady Michelle Obama is helping to give high school seniors a prom. Obama's nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, and MTV have joined forces to host a virtual prom for the class of 2020. The all-day event is scheduled for May 22 and will begin with an on-air takeover on MTV....
Former President Barack Obama is honoring the Class of 2020. Obamam 58, gave the commencement speech on Saturday night (May 16) during the virtual Graduate... Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com •TMZ.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Obama Speaks To Class Of 2020 https://t.co/jwg6jyduVh 40 minutes ago
Eurasia Review Obama Speaks To Class Of 2020 https://t.co/AGPYm8CG1L 40 minutes ago
Laurel Laru Former President Barack Obama Challenges The Class Of 2020 In His Gradua... https://t.co/hyBdqNBTha via @YouTube
T… https://t.co/a90GzxWze5 2 hours ago