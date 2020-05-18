Global  

China's Xi says supports WHO probe when COVID-19 controlled

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus that causes the disease is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
