Brent Dicks @Democrat_4Jesus @HuffPost Except President Obama had reports that this internal IG, not State Dept., was behaving… https://t.co/EVohxgrBZm 2 minutes ago

R M E RT @thehill: GOP senator says Trump explanation on firing of State Dept IG is "not sufficient" https://t.co/q1zQhtDH2F https://t.co/Rb41cqN… 5 minutes ago

Susan Taylor RT @ThisWeekABC: “This president thinks he’s above the law, he’s above criticism. He wants to get away with anything that he can,” Sen. Ber… 7 minutes ago

Deb RT @Lyngvie1: Inspector General’s Firing Puts Pompeo’s Use of Taxpayer Funds Under Scrutiny Accusations of improperly using government res… 8 minutes ago

Flower Child RT @PhilipRucker: Sen. Bob Menendez calls Trump’s firing of State Dept IG Linick “another assault on democracy” in interview with @mitchell… 8 minutes ago

Global Issues Web Trump's firing of State Dept watchdog may be 'unlawful': Pelosi https://t.co/sguRqyUuvb https://t.co/NgWGBcJ4w2 10 minutes ago

Robyn Mendoza RT @KasieDC: "Will we stand up on a bipartisan basis to protect them?" Sen. Coons asks of President Trump's firing of the State Dept. inspe… 10 minutes ago