Fostering Ramadan Spirit Amidst COVID-19 – Analysis

Monday, 18 May 2020 () For Muslims, this Ramadan will be a different experience. As a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19, mosques in many parts of the world could not hold any prayers in congregation or to organise mass iftar or the act breaking fast. However, this does not prevent Muslims from celebrating the spirit of Ramadan even...
The last Friday of Ramadan or Jumu'atul-Widaa' is normally an important moment in the religious calendar but this year mosques and shrines were closed in Kashmir due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic