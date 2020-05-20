Meghan Markle: Adopting a stiff upper lip is "probably really damaging"

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking an extended leave from their royal duties starting next month. This comes as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, get candid in a new documentary about their struggles with the media's intense scrutiny of their personal lives. The royal couple spoke to journalist Tom Bradby during their recent tour of Africa about their complicated relationship with the press. Elizabeth Palmer reports. 👓 View full article

