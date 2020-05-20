Harry Dunn's dad recounts last words to son killed in accident involving U.S. official's wife Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Only on "CBS This Morning," we're hearing from the parents of Harry Dunn, a British man killed in a crash when an American woman was driving the wrong way. Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and flew back to the U.S. Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have come to America to share their story. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke to them in their first TV interview in the U.S. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Harry Dunn's mother reacts as Interpol Red Notice issued for alleged killer's arrest



The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn is "wanted internationally" after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her arrest, a family spokesman has said. Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

