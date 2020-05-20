Global  

Harry Dunn's dad recounts last words to son killed in accident involving U.S. official's wife

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Only on "CBS This Morning," we're hearing from the parents of Harry Dunn, a British man killed in a crash when an American woman was driving the wrong way. Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and flew back to the U.S. Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have come to America to share their story. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke to them in their first TV interview in the U.S.
