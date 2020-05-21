Global  

UK says COVID track and trace system will be ready despite app issues

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control, but will use traditional tracking means until it is rolled out, the security minister said on Thursday.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Security minister on track and trace system

Security minister on track and trace system 01:07

 Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

