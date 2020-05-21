UK says COVID track and trace system will be ready despite app issues
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Britain is dealing with technical issues of its track and trace app that it hopes will help it keep the novel coronavirus outbreak under control, but will use traditional tracking means until it is rolled out, the security minister said on Thursday.
Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st.