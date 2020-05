Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A rare footage of the last known Thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger is winning hearts online. The video, which has gone viral now was shared on the micro-blogging site by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).







We have released 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct Thylacine,... 👓 View full article