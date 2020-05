Lagos doctors to end strike after curfew harassment complaint remedied Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nigeria 's largest medical union ordered its members in the commercial capital Lagos to go back to work on Thursday, ending a strike over alleged police harassment of doctors as they travelled to and from work during a night curfew. 👓 View full article

