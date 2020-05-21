Global  

Jailed Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released due to pandemic

Japan Today Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison to home confinement Thursday, an AFP photographer witnessed, as part of a push to stem…
News video: Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears 01:23

 Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returned to his New York home on Thursday after being released early from a federal prison due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there. Colette Luke has more.

