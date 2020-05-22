Violence breaks out in Hong Kong over extradition bill debate

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Barely one week after the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, the world is starting to focus on another massive public protest by young people in China. This time it's in Hong Kong where security forces tear gassed protesters Tuesday night. The demonstrations began over a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Opponents believe it is part of Beijing's push for greater integration with the mainland, which they say violates the former British colony's separate status, legally guaranteed for the next 28 years. Ramy Inocencio reports.


