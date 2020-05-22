Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Violence breaks out in Hong Kong over extradition bill debate

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Barely one week after the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, the world is starting to focus on another massive public protest by young people in China. This time it's in Hong Kong where security forces tear gassed protesters Tuesday night. The demonstrations began over a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Opponents believe it is part of Beijing's push for greater integration with the mainland, which they say violates the former British colony's separate status, legally guaranteed for the next 28 years. Ramy Inocencio reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong protester jailed over riot [Video]

Hong Kong protester jailed over riot

HONG KONG - Supporters chanting protest slogans briefly surrounded a police van that takes 22-year-old Sin Ka-ho away from the court in Hong Kong on Friday the lifeguard was sentenced to four years..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 00:57Published
Hong Kong lawmakers fight for chairman seat [Video]

Hong Kong lawmakers fight for chairman seat

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. HONG KONG - After pro-Beijing DAB lawmaker Starry Lee took the chair of the committee, helped by Legco security guards,..

Credit: EyePress News - English     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong's leader apologizes in person for protests and violence

For the first time, Hong Kong's leader has apologized in person for the chaos and violence of the past week. Massive demonstrations forced her to hold up a...
CBS News

Protests continue over suspended Hong Kong extradition bill

Demonstrators in Hong Kong have taken to the streets for a ninth consecutive weekend. Protests over a now-suspended extradition bill have grown bigger and...
CBS News


Tweets about this