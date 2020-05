flyer1 Aviation Pakistan plane crash: Airbus jet comes down near Karachi airport | The Independent https://t.co/DgRBq2QTNr 4 seconds ago

SkyNews 'Mayday, mayday...'- Pakistan plane's last message from the pilot. In the mayday call, the pilot can be heard sayi… https://t.co/25AO9laqCX 12 seconds ago

Moin Khan RT @ChannelNewsAsia: UPDATE: Many feared dead after Pakistan International Airlines flight #PK8303 with about 100 people on board crashes i… 16 seconds ago

Peter Sawanda RT @TheNationalUAE: Karachi mayor: All 107 on board Pakistan plane crash dead https://t.co/cWaqhdif4G 20 seconds ago

⟭⟬shani nisansala ⁷⟬⟭💜 RT @Shruti_JIN: I am not gonna come to twitter for sometime! I was listening to the new album when I saw the news of plane crash in Pakista… 21 seconds ago

Елена RT @talliedar: It’s such heartbreaking news of the plane crash in Pakistan. 99 people were ready to celebrate Eid with their families and n… 24 seconds ago