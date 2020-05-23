U.S. veterans agency has given hydroxychloroquine to 1,300 coronavirus patients
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has treated 1,300 coronavirus patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which a study has tied to an increased risk of death, according to a document released by a Senate Democrat on Friday.
CDC Says 35% of Coronavirus Patients Are Asymptomatic The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also estimates that 40% of transmissions occur before a patient feels sick. The agency says its estimates are based on real data but are subject to change. The numbers are being used by...