U.S. veterans agency has given hydroxychloroquine to 1,300 coronavirus patients

Reuters India Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has treated 1,300 coronavirus patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which a study has tied to an increased risk of death, according to a document released by a Senate Democrat on Friday.
