Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns of COVID-19 'second peak' as lockdowns ease

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Countries could see a "second peak" of coronavirus cases during the first wave of the pandemic if lockdown restrictions were lifted too soon, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Mike Ryan, the WHO's head of emergencies, told a briefing on Monday that the world was "right in the middle of the first wave", the BBC...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon 00:34

 The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO...

Related videos from verified sources

What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean? [Video]

What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean?

The 'R' number of coronavirus is a figure that is being closely scrutinised as ministers decide when to end lockdown in the UK. Boris Johnson has said the country must keep the R rate below one in..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean? – video explainer [Video]

What does the 'R' number of coronavirus mean? – video explainer

The 'R' number of coronavirus is a figure that is being closely scrutinised as ministers decide when to end lockdown in the UK. Boris Johnson has said the country must keep the R rate below one in..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this