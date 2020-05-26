Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns of COVID-19 'second peak' as lockdowns ease
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Countries could see a "second peak" of coronavirus cases during the first wave of the pandemic if lockdown restrictions were lifted too soon, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Mike Ryan, the WHO's head of emergencies, told a briefing on Monday that the world was "right in the middle of the first wave", the BBC...
