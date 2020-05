Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested in Southern California on Friday. Leaf, 44, was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Palm Desert, which is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, according to booking information provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Saturday. Leaf is […]