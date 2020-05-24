Global  

Brazil climbs to world no. 2 in COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
With a total of 3,30,098 COVID-19 cases, Brazil has surpassed Russia as the country with the second-highest number of infections after the US. Brazil reached the grim milestone after it reported 20,803 new Coronavirus cases on Friday, while fatalities climbed by 1,001 to 21,048, said reports. Currently, the US accounts for the...
