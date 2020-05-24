Elizabeth Warren to host private fundraiser for Biden - NY Times
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has agreed to host a high-dollar fundraising event for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the plans.
During the primary Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden fought over "Medicare for All."
Biden was against it while Warren was "all-in" for it.
She even told Biden that if he was against it he was "running in the wrong presidential primary.”
