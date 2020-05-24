Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hitler's alligator' dies in Moscow at age of 84

Independent Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Long-lived reptile named Saturn survived destruction of Berlin Zoo in WWII bombing raid and was gifted to Russia
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mischievous dog fetches stick then shakes water on his owner [Video]

Mischievous dog fetches stick then shakes water on his owner

Oliver is a Golden Retriever with a friendly streak a mile wide, and a slight mischievous side to go with it. On this sunny spring day, he and his owner were enjoying a walk along the shore of Lake..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:34Published
Hero war veteran cuddles with a baby lion cub [Video]

Hero war veteran cuddles with a baby lion cub

Jim is a veteran who fought heroically in World War II. He was wounded in battle three times. After the war, he came to Canada from England and he worked for many years. But he also started the Saint..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this