Boris Johnson Defends Top Aide's Lockdown Violation
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
4 days ago)
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his chief adviser who has been accused of breaking the government's own lockdown rules.
The U.K.'s lockdown only allows leaving home for essentials and errands. British newspapers report that Johnson's aide, Dominic Cummings, traveled over 250 miles to visit his ...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
4 days ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”. Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham 01:25
Related videos from verified sources
All you need to know from the May 28 Covid-19 briefing Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the five tests to ease lockdown have been met, announces up to six people can meet and 'draws a line' under the Cummings incident at the daily coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 hours ago
Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this