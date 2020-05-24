Global  

Boris Johnson Defends Top Aide's Lockdown Violation

Newsy Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Defends Top Aide's Lockdown ViolationWatch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his chief adviser who has been accused of breaking the government's own lockdown rules.

The U.K.'s lockdown only allows leaving home for essentials and errands. British newspapers report that Johnson's aide, Dominic Cummings, traveled over 250 miles to visit his...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham

Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham 01:25

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

All you need to know from the May 28 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 28 Covid-19 briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the five tests to ease lockdown have been met, announces up to six people can meet and 'draws a line' under the Cummings incident at the daily coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row [Video]

Johnson stops experts from getting involved in Cummings row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Boris Johnson’s top aide accused of flouting lockdown rules

LONDON (AP) — The British government faced accusations of hypocrisy on Saturday after the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic...
Seattle Times

Boris Johnson Backs Top Aide Accused of Flouting Lockdown Rules

Despite the appearance of a double standard, the British leader defended Dominic Cummings’s travel, even as the aide was falling ill.
NYTimes.com

