Trial Begins For Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Newsy Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Trial Begins For Israeli Prime Minister NetanyahuWatch VideoIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trail began Sunday, with the 70-year-old leader saying "I'm here with a straight back and my head held high."

Appearing before protesting supporters outside the courtroom, Netanyahu slammed the justice system. He ridiculed the trial as a partisan "witch-hunt"...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Israel's Netanyahu says he's been framed

Israel's Netanyahu says he's been framed 01:32

 At the start of his corruption trial, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will "stand tall". David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu: Corruption trial an attempt to 'depose a strong PM' [Video]

Netanyahu: Corruption trial an attempt to 'depose a strong PM'

Netanyahu becomes first serving Israeli PM to face criminal charges as he goes on trial over corruption allegations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Israel's PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial [Video]

Israel's PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in a series of cases expected to last years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu attacks justice system as trial begins

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday launched a tirade against the nation's justice system as his long-awaited corruption trial got underway,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReutersHinduWorldNews

Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court

The country is gripped by the spectacle of a serving leader being tried for the first time.
BBC News

