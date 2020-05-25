Global  

Donald Trump mocked for struggling to stand still during Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery

New Zealand Herald Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump mocked for struggling to stand still during Memorial Day visit to Arlington National CemeteryUS President Donald Trump's Memorial Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery has gone viral after Twitter users noticed Trump visibly swaying as he paid his respects.Media in the US have picked up on the story, with the US...
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites

Honoring the fallen: Group takes Memorial Day road trip to place 1,600 flags on gravesites 02:11

 Wood National Cemetery held a private Memorial Day wreath ceremony while the service was live streamed online.

Related videos from verified sources

'Reopen New Jersey' protest held on Memorial Day at the Jersey Shore [Video]

'Reopen New Jersey' protest held on Memorial Day at the Jersey Shore

Demonstrators gathered in a parking lot in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, to demand an end to business restrictions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:47Published
KPIX 5 News at Noon [Video]

KPIX 5 News at Noon

President Trump honored the nation's fallen heroes Monday during a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, with he and Vice-President Pence paying their respects at the Tomb..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

