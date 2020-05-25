Donald Trump mocked for struggling to stand still during Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery
Monday, 25 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump's Memorial Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery has gone viral after Twitter users noticed Trump visibly swaying as he paid his respects.Media in the US have picked up on the story, with the US...
President Trump honored the nation's fallen heroes Monday during a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, with he and Vice-President Pence paying their respects at the Tomb..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:14Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
bunny🌹 Donald Trump mocked for struggling to stand still during Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery, via… https://t.co/si4Rze4Bmk 16 minutes ago