Karen Weber RT @feliciasonmez: “Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort. But there is nothing coming from our current president,” says… 25 seconds ago Food Scorn RT @GlennKesslerWP: “Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort. But there is nothing coming from our current president,” says… 2 minutes ago traveltipbook RT @DavidNakamura: “Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort. But there is nothing coming from our current president,” says… 2 minutes ago Rachel Van Dongen RT @davecclarke: “Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort. But there is nothing coming from our current president,” says on… 5 minutes ago Felicia Sonmez “Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort. But there is nothing coming from our current president,”… https://t.co/kovmQHq5K9 8 minutes ago Laura White RT @heretosaveday07: President Trump has been toying w Obama. From #Obamagate to Biden, Trump is playing clever game of cat and mouse with… 8 minutes ago