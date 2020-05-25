Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he's done taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven treatment for COVID-19

CTV News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump says he has completed a two-week course of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, after weeks of promoting it as a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk [Video]

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ccfanning232

CC Fanning RT @CTVNews: U.S. President Donald Trump says he has completed a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine 'and by the way, I'm still here' htt… 44 seconds ago

CTVNews

CTV News U.S. President Donald Trump says he has completed a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine 'and by the way, I'm stil… https://t.co/p0BXGtERe8 9 minutes ago

Steph56Renee

Stephanie Renee RT @thomaskaine5: Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/tNTGoeWIFx 4 hours ago

xalmills

xalmills RT @BEVHOWARD40: Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/Fzc5AyqaFV 5 hours ago

Liptionfav

Mrs. T. L. RT @charlieGGongit: Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine. He's lying!. He never took it in the first place, but he got the job do… 5 hours ago

rajavier0531

Razor3105 Blue No Matter Who!!! RT @BY1959: Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/eSAbw4ssX2 6 hours ago

BY1959

Robert Ellingsworth Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/eSAbw4ssX2 7 hours ago

1jasliz

E. K. Fleming RT @GaleTStrong: A waste of time and medicine that a lot of other people need worse. Trump says he’s done taking hydroxychloroquine https:… 9 hours ago