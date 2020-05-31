US sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has sent to Brazil more than 2 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as potentially protecting against and treating the coronavirus, even though scientific evidence has not backed up those uses. No large, rigorous scientific studies have found the drug, hydroxychloroquine, safe or effective for […]
