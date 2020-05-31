Global  

US sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has sent to Brazil more than 2 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as potentially protecting against and treating the coronavirus, even though scientific evidence has not backed up those uses. No large, rigorous scientific studies have found the drug, hydroxychloroquine, safe or effective for […]
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: US Hospitals Cut Back On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine

US Hospitals Cut Back On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine 00:32

 President Donald Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Reuters, several studies suggest the drug isn’t effective against COVID-19 and creates significant risks. After first using it, several U.S. hospitals have pulled back on the use of the drug....

