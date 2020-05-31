Kiwi Lee #TeamJustice #ImpeachedForever45* US sends Brazil 2M doses of "unproven" malaria drug. WHAT! WTF, are Brazilians to be the #COVID19 trial experiment… https://t.co/4n36Kkpdc4 31 minutes ago

Dr. Salty 💉🚑 🧂🚫🦠 Do we not like Brazil? US sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment | FOX 32 Chicago https://t.co/t6qBsv2Id5 44 minutes ago

Saurav Gupta RT @the_hindu: The U.S. has supplied Brazil with two million doses of #hydroxychloroquine for use against the #coronavirus, the two governm… 47 minutes ago

Tweeter RT @republic: US sends Brazil Hydroxychloroquine to fight Covid, months after getting exports from India https://t.co/18Yo3jOy2K 1 hour ago

The Hindu The U.S. has supplied Brazil with two million doses of #hydroxychloroquine for use against the #coronavirus, the tw… https://t.co/8ns5rBSmZR 1 hour ago

Subie1 RT @FOX10Phoenix: US sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/BFnhr0GKme 1 hour ago