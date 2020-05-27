Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: 30-year-old Queensland man dies from virus

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 30-year-old Queensland man dies from virusA 30-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Central Queensland, Australia.The man from Blackwater tested positive after he was found unresponsive in his home at 4.30pm yesterday (AEST).The man could not be revived and was...
