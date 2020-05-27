Global  

White woman is fired after calling police on Black man in Central Park

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK — The incident appears to have begun as one of those banal and brusque dust-ups between two New Yorkers. A black man, an avid birder, said he had asked a white woman to leash her dog in Central Park, as the rules require. She refused. Then the encounter, which was recorded on video, […]
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report

Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report 00:50

 State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

VIRAL: Wild 'Karen' Takes a 'Dark Turn' and Calls 911 [Video]

VIRAL: Wild 'Karen' Takes a 'Dark Turn' and Calls 911

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK — 57-year-old, Christian Cooper who was targeted by a so-called 'Karen' in a now-viral clip, says she took a 'dark turn' and called 911 after he simply asked her to follow the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:03Published
Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man [Video]

Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander's cell phone video captured one of them kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man who later died in a hospital, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

