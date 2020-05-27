White woman is fired after calling police on Black man in Central Park
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () NEW YORK — The incident appears to have begun as one of those banal and brusque dust-ups between two New Yorkers. A black man, an avid birder, said he had asked a white woman to leash her dog in Central Park, as the rules require. She refused. Then the encounter, which was recorded on video, […]
State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.