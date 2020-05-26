|
For Some, Central Park Incident Harks Back To Past Racial Violence
|
|
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoIt started as a tense exchange between a bird watcher and a dog walker in Central Park. Then it got ugly — fast — and went viral.
“I’m going to call the police.""Please do." "I’m going to tell them an African American man is threatening my life.""Tell them anything you want.”
The bird watcher,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this