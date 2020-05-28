Twitter fact-checks Donald Trump's tweets

Y RT @SpockResists: First of all Twitter is private company. BUT FREE SPEECH GOES BOTH WAYS HE HAS HAD HIS FREEDOM TO SPEW NONSENSE. THEY… 1 minute ago Wisteria Cypress ♥️#44 We the United States of America, we aren't North Korea, Russia, or China. We have freedom of speech, inclusive of… https://t.co/oYhev6bwpp 2 minutes ago Vipul Vaishnav RT @Newsweek: President Donald Trump to issue social media executive order after Twitter fact checks his tweets https://t.co/UvQEihzHJv 3 minutes ago Wade Wilson So basically he is saying “ Quit calling me out on my lies”. Sad to see how fast our country has gone downhill.… https://t.co/N0QZb20SET 4 minutes ago Kit Tambo @realwillway If we wake up and there is no more Twitter, you will know why: https://t.co/EfHCIIt3q8 5 minutes ago Richard D. Dudley Trump to issue social media executive order after Twitter fact checks his tweets https://t.co/IksCJowhoD 5 minutes ago FOX26Houston Twitter has taken the unprecedented step of adding fact-check warnings to two of President Donald Trump's tweets th… https://t.co/kvqlW0VEn3 6 minutes ago Diana Scott RT @jilevin: Twitter fact-checks Trump's tweets for the first time, calling mail-in voting claim 'misleading': Many of his critics have lon… 7 minutes ago