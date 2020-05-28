Twitter fact-checks Donald Trump's tweets

Thursday, 28 May 2020 () For the first time, Twitter put a warning label under two posts by Donald Trump, prompting the US president to accuse the it of "interfering" in the presidential election and even threatened to close down the social media platforms. Twitter highlighted two of Trump's tweets on Tuesday that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would...
President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis...