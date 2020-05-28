South Korea coronavirus cases jump to highest since early April as warehouse outbreak widens
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most since April 5 and the third straight day of rising infections, raising the spectre of a second wave of disease in a country widely praised for containing the initial outbreak.
The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is scrambling to prevent a cluster of coronavirus cases at a fish processing plant in Morgan Hill from becoming a wider outbreak. Devin Fehely reports. (5/26/20)