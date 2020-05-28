Global  

South Korea coronavirus cases jump to highest since early April as warehouse outbreak widens

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most since April 5 and the third straight day of rising infections, raising the spectre of a second wave of disease in a country widely praised for containing the initial outbreak.
