Britain needs to start tapering its COVID furlough scheme: minister
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Britain cannot run its COVID-19 jobs protection scheme indefinitely and needs to start tapering it down as people slowly return to work, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday.
