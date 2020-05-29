Britain needs to start tapering its COVID furlough scheme: minister

Global  

Britain cannot run its COVID-19 jobs protection scheme indefinitely and needs to start tapering it down as people slowly return to work, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Young entrepreneurs of Srinagar make double-layered khadi masks under PMEGP scheme

Young entrepreneurs of Srinagar make double-layered khadi masks under PMEGP scheme 02:27

 Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have developed double-layered khadi masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. KVIC has so far supplied 10 lakh khadi masks to Jammu and Kashmir government. All this is done under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme. Small entrepreneurs of...

Britain's richest lose billions to COVID-19 [Video]

Britain's richest lose billions to COVID-19

The Sunday Times' list of Britain's richest is out, sparking anger that millionaires are claiming money from the furlough scheme.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published
Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE). "The scheme promotes PM's vision of 'Vocal for Local with global..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published

