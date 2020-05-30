Global  

Brazil's coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain's: Live updates

Al Jazeera Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Brazil's coronavirus deaths has reached 27,878, making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.
 With close to half a million confirmed cases, the minister of health says the real number could be 15 times higher due to the lack of testing.

