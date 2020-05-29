Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Cuts Ties With World Health Organization

Newsy Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump announced the U.S. will cut its relationship with the World Health Organization, blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus.

The president has repeatedly criticized the agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, he said China has "total control" over the WHO despite China...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization 00:39

 President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. is pulling out of the World Health Organization.

Related videos from verified sources

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong [Video]

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 09:38Published
WHO, Gru & the Minions PSA - #StayHome [Video]

WHO, Gru & the Minions PSA - #StayHome

Gru and the Minions teamed up with the World Health Organization to share some tips on how to stay safe, healthy, and happy during these uncertain times. The World Health Organization, the United..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsReutersNewsday

The United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization, says President Trump

The United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization, says President TrumpPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images The United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), President Trump said in a press...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia Go Headlines: #TopNews Of The Hour COVID-19: Death toll nears 5000, around 8000 new cases in 24 hours; PM Modi's le… https://t.co/3KGPlkqi4y 9 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News Trump cuts ties with WHO as pandemic grips Latin America: Washington, United States, May 30 - US President Donald T… https://t.co/wsrZI3szlZ 14 minutes ago

Ramon67441325

Ramon RT @TIME: President Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had… 17 minutes ago

JaneJetson2020

Jane Jetson RT @PamelaKruse4: Our President is protecting the American people from the evils of Globalism daily. Organizations like the #WHO who cow-t… 38 minutes ago

VictorTirona

two buck chuck RT @rapplerdotcom: US President Donald Trump said he was severing ties with the World Health Organization, signaling the end of hundreds of… 47 minutes ago

Jess15517376

Jess RT @KTVN: President Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization. He said the… 2 hours ago