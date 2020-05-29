President Trump Cuts Ties With World Health Organization

GoNewsIndia Go Headlines: #TopNews Of The Hour COVID-19: Death toll nears 5000, around 8000 new cases in 24 hours; PM Modi's le… https://t.co/3KGPlkqi4y 9 minutes ago Breaking News Trump cuts ties with WHO as pandemic grips Latin America: Washington, United States, May 30 - US President Donald T… https://t.co/wsrZI3szlZ 14 minutes ago Ramon RT @TIME: President Trump said Friday that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had… 17 minutes ago Jane Jetson RT @PamelaKruse4: Our President is protecting the American people from the evils of Globalism daily. Organizations like the #WHO who cow-t… 38 minutes ago two buck chuck RT @rapplerdotcom: US President Donald Trump said he was severing ties with the World Health Organization, signaling the end of hundreds of… 47 minutes ago Jess RT @KTVN: President Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization. He said the… 2 hours ago