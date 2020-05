Wendy @Trapop00 @adasomg @realDonaldTrump Hong Kong people want their lives back and are NOT 'free' or 'happy'. #CCP po… https://t.co/q44YoRMn2C 11 hours ago newsfeed RT @QuickTake: Hong Kong police escort arrested individuals into vans. Hundreds protested against China’s increasing control over the city… 11 hours ago marianne vesterdal RT @nowthisnews: Police in Hong Kong arrested hundreds of pro-democracy protesters just days after China proposed new national security mea… 16 hours ago sCoRpioN RT @ulomareen: Hong Kong has been mass protesting against China since last year. Hundreds have been arrested but they won’t give up. I trul… 19 hours ago Gnuomi RT @KongTsungGan: On May 24, hundreds protested at the Chinese consulate in Vancouver against the #CCP foisting ‘national security’ laws on… 20 hours ago WOR NewsTalk Radio On Wednesday (May 27), Chinese authorities arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets, worried that ne… https://t.co/xbGBkbexv5 1 day ago The Watcher 🕋 RT @sophia_yan: “What they are doing amounts to conducting a Cultural Revolution, part two,” Claudia Mo, pro-democracy lawmaker in #HongKon… 1 day ago Daniel Anderberg ... Clashes broke out on Wednesday as Hong Kong’s Parliament debated a different proposed law, which would make it… https://t.co/VjhanP6KJb 1 day ago