Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump delays G7 until fall

CBS News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Earlier Saturday, Angela Merkel said she "cannot confirm" she would be attending amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
WH Officials Say They Won’t Release Annual Economic Outlook Citing Pandemic Fallout Could Mislead Public [Video]

WH Officials Say They Won’t Release Annual Economic Outlook Citing Pandemic Fallout Could Mislead Public

Amid a financial crisis for the country, the White House is set to break with tradition this election season, and will not release economic projections during the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

EYE__Q

Wade Quenneville RT @CBSNews: Trump delays G7 until fall and calls it an "outdated group of countries" https://t.co/h4BbiQ3KYP 29 minutes ago

BryanCanady

Bryan Canady Speaking on the term "Outdated"? Trump delays G7 until fall and calls it an "outdated group of countries" https://t.co/v2Axeq8BBy 1 hour ago

lifebenzhao

Benjamin Zhao https://t.co/qne9R5lHr5, (Trump delays G7 until fall and calls it an "outdated group of countries"). Who's wearing… https://t.co/EYl0SS2MEP 3 hours ago