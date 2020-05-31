News24.com | Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries

Global  

News24 Sunday, 31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump has said he will delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries - including Russia - to join the meeting.
