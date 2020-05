OG Gotti Civilians Killed in Libyan Capital as Park Hit by Shelling https://t.co/DqhkeWLAee 3 minutes ago

Data Relay Civilians Killed in Libyan Capital as Park Hit by Shelling https://t.co/GnLSTZ8HtG 47 minutes ago

Hafed Al Ghwell - حافظ الغويل Civilians killed as park hit by shelling in Libyan capital https://t.co/aHOc9Qdz9k 1 hour ago

ISLAMIC-INTELLIGENCE #FAMED RT @5472_nde: Civilians killed as park hit by shelling in Libyan capital https://t.co/jmIXcQj06F via @theoldreader 2 hours ago

Dr Ruth Delaforce Civilians killed as park hit by shelling in Libyan capital https://t.co/Ku0Hy1deDR 2 hours ago

The World Daily Civilians killed as park hit by shelling in Libyan capital: https://t.co/gAayk9UzUa https://t.co/o1GhIFVBjC #NEWS… https://t.co/nzkDz0860q 2 hours ago

Robert Renard RT @Jerusalem_Post: A grassy area used as a park in the #Libyan capital #Tripoli was hit by shelling on Sunday that left five people dead a… 3 hours ago