Video credit: ANI - Published 6 hours ago Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43 01:01 Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on Facebook. The Sajid-Wajid duo is known for composing several hit songs for Salman Khan films such as...