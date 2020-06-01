Global  

WHO seeks good ties with U.S. despite Trump's exit move

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "immense" contribution to global health and urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump's move to quit the U.N. body.
