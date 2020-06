Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoCalls for the arrest of the three other officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd continue.



Over the weekend Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined protesters' pleas saying he believes charges are "warranted."



Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Jay Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane were all present during... Watch VideoCalls for the arrest of the three other officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd continue.Over the weekend Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined protesters' pleas saying he believes charges are "warranted."Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Jay Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane were all present during 👓 View full article