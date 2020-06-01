Global  

WHO and other experts say no evidence of coronavirus losing potency

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high-profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency.
