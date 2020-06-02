Trump Walks To Vandalized St. John’s Church, Riot Police Face Off With Protesters In Washington DC

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





After a brief statement from the White House on Monday evening calling again for an end to the... US President Donald Trump made an on-foot visit to the vandalized St. John’s church in the nation’s capital, leaving the White House surrounded by a crowd of Secret Service agents as unrest over police brutality grips the city.After a brief statement from the White House on Monday evening calling again for an end to the 👓 View full article

