Trump Walks To Vandalized St. John’s Church, Riot Police Face Off With Protesters In Washington DC

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump made an on-foot visit to the vandalized St. John’s church in the nation’s capital, leaving the White House surrounded by a crowd of Secret Service agents as unrest over police brutality grips the city.

After a brief statement from the White House on Monday evening calling again for an end to the...
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly
News video: President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters

President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters 00:38

 President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in dozens of cities across the country. Katie Johnston reports.

Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police

Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police

The US president announces he is deploying the military to quell unrest in Washington DC.

Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For "Domination" Of Protesters

Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters

In audio of a leaked call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged states to “dominate” protesters by force and put them in jail for ten years.

Trump accused of tear-gassing peaceful protesters 'for a photo-op' at nearby church

As Donald Trump told the nation he would protect peaceful protesters in a speech at the White House's Rose Garden on Monday, law enforcement officers roughly 100...
Independent

Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis — and President Donald...
Seattle Times

