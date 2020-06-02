Trump Walks To Vandalized St. John’s Church, Riot Police Face Off With Protesters In Washington DC
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump made an on-foot visit to the vandalized St. John’s church in the nation’s capital, leaving the White House surrounded by a crowd of Secret Service agents as unrest over police brutality grips the city.
After a brief statement from the White House on Monday evening calling again for an end to the...
President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in dozens of cities across the country. Katie Johnston reports.