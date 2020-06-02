Global  

China's Wuhan finds no new COVID cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests

Reuters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged, found no new cases of COVID-19 and 300 asymptomatic carriers after testing most of its 11 million residents, city officials said on Tuesday.
