China's Wuhan finds no new COVID cases, 300 asymptomatics in tests
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak first emerged, found no new cases of COVID-19 and 300 asymptomatic carriers after testing most of its 11 million residents, city officials said on Tuesday.
