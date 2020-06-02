Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Amid Protests

Newsy Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
President Trump Threatens Insurrection Act Amid ProtestsWatch VideoPresident Trump says he will invoke the Insurrection Act if state and local leaders don't take action against ongoing protests. The act allows a president to deploy the U.S. military to suppress civil disorder.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Threatens To Send The U.S. Military To Stop Protests

Trump Threatens To Send The U.S. Military To Stop Protests 00:37

 On Monday, President Trump suggested he would use federal troops to end protests that have erupted across the country. Protestors are angry about the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the Minneapolis police. According to Reuters, President Trump made the remarks during a brief press...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump threatens to deploy military amid protests [Video]

President Trump threatens to deploy military amid protests

The last time this was invoked was in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization [Video]

Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Denounces President Trump’s Mobilization of Military Resources to Quell Protests

Biden Denounces President Trump’s Mobilization of Military Resources to Quell ProtestsFormer U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has expressed concern “for the very soul of our country” after President Donald Trump vowed Monday to use the military...
WorldNews

Can Trump order the US military to quell violence at protests?

To deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

Laura78703

Laura 🌹🍐 RT @Consortiumnews: Wrong reporting by CNN & others. Eisenhower didn't use the Insurrection Act to send troops to Arkansas, but the The Thi… 7 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy There is debate surrounding whether President Trump can legally deploy active U.S. troops to the cities under this… https://t.co/IviEYkWNRg 24 minutes ago

AbbasZa11904333

AZ The president used federal police to violently clear space for a photo-op as he threatened to invoke the Insurrecti… https://t.co/1012MXMq4L 43 minutes ago

OurRevCorvallis

ORCA The president used federal police to violently clear space for a photo-op as he threatened to invoke the Insurrecti… https://t.co/6BY7DBGURX 1 hour ago

lilitica

🎗⌛️#FreeAssangeNow #NoUSExtradition⌛️🎗 RT @unjoe: Wrong reporting. Eisenhower didn't use the Insurrection Act to send troops to Arkansas, but the The Third Force Act, 1871, empow… 1 hour ago

oregonvt

Vincent E Ankner As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations. The president used federal po… https://t.co/raiZ9fUmSU 1 hour ago

gavinspa

Harris from the Post RT @BlackburnEssex: U.S. President Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act, allowing federal troops to quell protests over the death… 1 hour ago

BlackburnEssex

Blackburn News Essex U.S. President Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act, allowing federal troops to quell protests over the d… https://t.co/6m22R203lB 1 hour ago