More Than Half Of Americans Support Sending Military To Aid Police In Dealing With George Floyd Protests
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Over 50 percent of Americans would like to see the army deployed to the streets of US cities to help police tackle the riots raging across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The US has been gripped by a massive wave of protests for over a week, as hundreds of thousands of people...
President Donald Trump on Monday called for US military troops to quell the George Floyd protests taking place across the country. If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence, then I will deploy the United States military and...
