Biden: 'Donald Trump Has Turned Our Country Into A Battlefield'
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Watch VideoPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden laid into President Trump Tuesday morning.
"Donald Trump has turned our country into a battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears," Biden said. "He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being he...
