Biden: 'Donald Trump Has Turned Our Country Into A Battlefield'

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Biden: 'Donald Trump Has Turned Our Country Into A Battlefield'Watch VideoPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden laid into President Trump Tuesday morning. 

"Donald Trump has turned our country into a battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears," Biden said. "He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being he...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response

Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response 02:37

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's response to U.S. protests over racism and police misconduct, vowing to try to heal the country's racial divide and not "fan the flames of hate." Lisa Bernhard has more.

